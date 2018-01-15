Image copyright Eddie Doherty Image caption Ten Londonderry families are currently living in a mobile home.

Dozens of families are still unable to return to their homes almost five months after flooding devastated parts of the north west.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were flooded when record rain fell across counties Londonderry, Tyrone and Donegal last August.

Ten families, tenants of Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) homes, are currently living in mobile homes.

NIHE said a further 13 Londonderry families also remain displaced.

The executive said a total of 94 properties were affected by the floods and estimate their final repair bill will exceed £500,000.

A number of private homeowners have also been unable to go home after the August flood.

Businessman Paul O'Keefe said the challenges his family have faced since their home was devastated have strengthen their resolve.

Image caption Paul O'Keefe hopes his family can return to their own home in April

"I think you have to stay mentally strong, my wife is a great believer that there is always someone worse off than us," he said.

"Both our sons have been a tower of strength. This has knit us closer as a family and that has been very important."

He hopes repair work on his Drumahoe home will be completed by April.

Record rainfall - almost two-thirds of the region's average monthly rain - fell in a single night on 22 August.

Image caption Almost two-thirds of the region's average monthly rain -fell in a single night

The Met Office said more than 70mm fell in just six hours.

More than 100 people had to be rescued as storms ripped through the region.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said at one point on 22 August, they were responding to a flood related call every 45 seconds.

In total the fire service received 402 emergency calls in a nine-hour period while the Police Service of Northern Ireland handled a further 262 flood related calls in the wake of the rainfall.

PSNI Inspector Diane Adams said calls included reports about homes being flooded, roads blocked by stranded vehicles, flooded roads, enquiries about road closures and general safety and travel information.

"I want to thank everyone who was involved in this effort to assist the people who called police; some of whom are still not back in their homes and continue to suffer from the effects of the flooding which impacted the Derry/Londonderry area," she said.

Image caption The total infrastructure repair bill is estimated at more than £10m

A Derry City and Strabane District Council emergency fund set up to help victims has made over £370,000 worth of payments since August.

"Of the 510 properties affected and inspected, 370 were deemed eligible for the Emergency Fund Scheme.

"An additional £9,500 emergency funding was administered through the council's community services section to community organisations and charities through their community services emergency fund," a council spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that 26 of its own premises were affected by the floods. and said that in the days following the flood council staff removed over 200 tonnes of debris and rubbish from affected homes and business.

Across the north west the floods devastated infrastructure, farms and river defences.

More than 200 roads and 650 bridges in Londonderry and Tyrone were damaged by the flooding.

The floods also closed City of Derry airport where the cost of repair work is expected to top £1m.

Image copyright Gary McCall Image caption Floods from above in Campsie, County Londonderry

The Department for Infrastructure estimates the total repair bill will reach £10-11m while the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) say more than 1000 hectares of farmland was affected.

Furthermore, DAERA said 350 sheep and 14 cattle were lost in the flood while 18 pollution incidents caused by the heavy rain have since been investigated.

A DAERA spokesperson said farming continues to be impacted.

"Persistent wet weather since August has hampered flood recovery action on farmland affected by debris deposition, erosion and field boundary damage.

"More generally, it has also caused substantial disruption to silage and arable crop harvesting."

The flooding also caused serious damage in neighbouring County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

Image copyright AWS Tyres Image caption A van teeters on the edge of a huge hole in the road at Quigley's Point in County Donegal following the floods

Donegal County Council estimates the cost of repair work across the county to be 15.3m euro (£13.5m).

Meanwhile, the Irish Red Cross say they have allocated 530,000 euros in relief aid to almost 50 business and community organisations impacted by the floods.

A further 73,750 euros was distributed to via their discretionary grant scheme to 59 households and 12 business and community organisations.