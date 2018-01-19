Hundreds of flood line calls unanswered

Image copyright Gary McCall Image caption Floods from above in Campsie, County Londonderry

Hundreds of calls to a flooding helpline went unanswered during last August's floods in Northern Ireland, the BBC has learned.

More than 1,100 calls were made to the NI Direct flood line on 22 August as record rain fell across the north west.

Image caption Cars stacked on top of each other in Drumahoe, County Londonderry

The Department of Finance has confirmed 319 of calls were not answered. Many callers also faced a wait of more than two and a half minutes.

Hundreds of properties were flooded in Londonderry, Tyrone and Donegal.

More than 100 people had to be rescued as storms ripped through the region.

The Met Office said more than 70mm fell in just six hours.

Image copyright PA Image caption Londonderry residents described roads turning into rivers and cars floating past their windows

A Department of Finance spokesperson told BBC Radio Foyle: "There were 1,178 calls made to the Flooding Incident Line on 22 August with 1,094 calls between the hours of 4pm and midnight.

"859 calls were answered."

Image caption The Barr family home in Eglinton was badly damaged by the August floods

The department has said an internal review has been carried out and a further multi-agency review will take place to see if any changes will be made to how the non-emergency helpline operates.

Image caption Flood damage to a family home in Derry

"The average time to answer a call during the peak period was around two and a half minutes," said a department spokesperson.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dozens trapped in cars during flooding in Londonderry

"During this incident there were a high volume of calls over a short period of time and, unfortunately, this meant some callers had to wait before their call was answered."

The spokesperson added that the review "will recommend what, if any, changes will be made to the Flooding Incident Line."

Image caption Emergency teams battled localised flooding in parts of the north west

Dozens of families are still unable to return to their homes almost five months after flooding.