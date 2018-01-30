Donegal jackpot lottery win claimed

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The owner of the ticket matched all six numbers in the Lotto draw

The search for the winner of 4.4m euros (£3.9m) lottery jackpot is over after the ticketholder claimed the prize.

The winning ticket was bought in the border county of Donegal more than two weeks ago.

The National Lottery said the owner has only now come forward and arrangements are being made for the money to be collected.

They had issued a number of appeals about the jackpot, when the winner had not made contact with them.

The golden ticket was bought on Saturday 13 January.

The winning numbers on that date were 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus number was six.

It is the 90th jackpot-winning ticket sold in Donegal since the Irish lottery launched in 1988.