Development plans for a former factory site in Londonderry which could create 300 jobs have been approved by Derry and Strabane District Council.

The proposal for the former Arntz Belting Company site includes a multimillion pound retail superstore, medical centre and restaurant.

Planning permission was granted by the council's planning committee on Wednesday.

The 15 acre site has been unused since the company closed in Derry in 2010.

Arntz Belting managing director Robert Moore said he was "delighted" councillors had given the plans the go ahead.

"Back in 2010, when unfortunately the factory closed due to the economic downturn, we made a promise that we wanted to leave a legacy to the citizens here who had worked for 45 years at that site."

SDLP councillor John Boyle also welcomed the approval.

"When this particular development has been completed it will actually create 300 jobs in that area of the town."

However, he said work would not get underway until issues around the road infrastructure "have been addressed to the satisfaction of the planning authority, Derry and Strabane District Council."

The applicant - Arntz Belting Company - has yet to secure an anchor tenant for the development.