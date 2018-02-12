Image caption Between 8 and 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight in the north west.

Heavy snowfall and icy conditions across the north west are causing delays and disruption on the roads with motorists being urged to take care while driving,

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place until noon on Monday.

A number of schools in the western area have been closed because of the adverse weather conditions.

Between eight and 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said there had been continuous treatment of the road network with "multiple actions of salting and ploughing".

Image copyright Barry Tracey Image caption Eastway in the Creggan area of Londonderry was one of the roads affected

External resources have been deployed to provide additional assistance. In the worst affected areas driving conditions are difficult, but all roads on the scheduled network are passable with care and drivers should consider this when travelling," a DfI spokesman said.

Bus services across the region have also been affected by the icy conditions.

Ulsterbus said there had been no cancellations or diversions, but passengers should expect delays on Monday.

The Met Office said further heavy hail and snow showers are expected.

The wintry conditions will be confined to higher ground on Tuesday.