Image caption The city region would build on existing cooperation between Londonderry, Letterkenny and Strabane

The Irish government has outlined plans to create a cross-border city region aimed at boosting the economy in the north west.

It would build on existing co-operation between Letterkenny, Londonderry and Strabane.

The Irish government says its creation is essential "to maximise the economic potential of the north west".

Details are included in Project Ireland 2040, the Irish government's National Development Plan.

The plan outlines how more than €116 bn (£102.3bn) will be spent on infrastructure projects over the next 22 years.

Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh said the plans are "formal recognition in national policy for cross-border co-operation. "

Jennifer McKeever, president of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said the plans are "a very welcome statement of intent by Dublin".

"The document's assertion that by 'working together we can realise the full potential of the north west' is something that business people in this region have always believed.

"We are certainly stronger working together now to ensure the resilience of the north west economy in the face of Brexit."

Project Ireland 2040 also reinforces the Irish government's commitment to the joint funding of the £150m A5 road project linking Derry and Dublin.