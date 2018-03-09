Boat vandalism 'puts lives at risk'

Image caption Foyle Search and Rescue have operated in Derry for the last 25 years

A Londonderry river rescue charity has said vandals who caused £5000 of damage to one of their boats are putting lives at risk.

The Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) boat, The Spirit of James, moored at Queens Quay, was damaged around 1930 GMT on Wednesday.

FSR chairman Stephen Twells said the charity may now have to review its security measures.

Police are investigating the incident.

Mr Twells said he could not understand why the boat was targeted.

He said those responsible "didn't think about was the potential impact this mindless act could have had on someone's life, as well as the work we do."

Image copyright FSR Image caption Pat Carlin of Foyle Search and Rescue inspects the damage

"This stupid act will not stop us delivering the lifesaving service that we have done for the last 25 years, not for one minute, or one day," he added.

The FSR chairman said damage was also caused to "essential equipment" that was on the boat and said it was not the first time one of their boats had been damaged.

PSNI Sergeant Rainey said: "It is believed that £5,000 worth of damage was caused to a Foyle Search and Rescue boat during the incident."

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact police," he said.