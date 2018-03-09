Image copyright Thompson Family Image caption Kathleen Thompson's body was found by her 12-year-old daughter

A ballistics expert has said it is not possible to specifically determine the size of the bullet that killed a Londonderry woman in 1971.

Kathleen Thompson, 47, a mother of six, was shot dead in the garden of her home during an Army raid on the estate.

Forensic scientist Ann Kiernan was giving evidence on the fifth day of a fresh inquest.

She said it was not possible to determine the bullet size based on the wound sustained by Mrs Thompson.

Members of the Army's Royal Green Jackets Regiment were carrying out the search and arrest operation close to Mrs Thompson's home in Creggan on 6 November 1971, the night she was shot dead.

Ms Kiernan, a forensic ballistics expert, told the inquest when questioned by Minstry of Defence QC Kevin Rooney, the bullet that struck Mrs Thompson left an oval shaped entry wound measuring 10mm by 5mm.

She said while it was not possible to determine the calibre of the bullet based on the entry wound it was possible to eliminate calibres of bullets higher than those used by the Army.

Ms Kiernan said it was also possible to eliminate calibres of a lower velocity.

She told the inquest that photographs taken of at the time of Mrs Thompson's death, of strike marks on the wall of her home could not be described scientifically as bullet marks.

However, she said if the strikes were caused by bullets, one was 1.8 meters above the level of Thompson's back garden while the other was 1.4 meters above the same level.

She added there were two possibilities for the difference in height - one was that the shooter changed his weapon elevation between the first and second shot, or the shooter's weapon recoiled after firing the first shot.

When asked by Mr Rooney if Mrs Thompson's back garden would have been an ideal place for a gunman to shoot at soldiers, Ms Kiernan said that was a possibility.

Earlier this week, a former member of the regiment, known to the inquest as Soldier D, accepted the possibility that she may have been killed by one of two shots he fired from his SLR rifle.

Soldier D said he saw a gunman in the area and aimed and shot at the target after he personally had come under fire.

On Thursday, the fourth day of the inquest, Prof Jack Crane said Mrs Thompson had sustained a direct hit from a high-velocity bullet and died from internal injuries this has caused.

He said he believed she was in a kneeling position at the time.

The pathologist explained that the bullet struck her left collar bone and then travelled through her body, fracturing some of her left ribs, causing extensive lacerations to her lungs and damaging her eighth right rib before exiting from the right side of her body.

Another expert witness, Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Russell Delaney, also said he too believed it was more likely that Mrs Thompson had been struck by a high-velocity projectile.

The inquest continues.