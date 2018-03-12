Image caption Fintona residents have said they would rather spend their pennies on something other than the public convenience

A Northern Ireland council is to scrap a £23,000-per-year "superloo" they have rented for more than 20 years amid concerns it is too expensive to run.

The self-cleaning, 10p-a-time, fully automated public convenience is currently located in Fintona, County Tyrone.

It was moved there from the nearby town of Omagh in 2010.

Fermanagh and Omagh Council say the superloo will be handed back when a new toilet block is built in the town.

Last year the facility cost ratepayers £23,000.

"This is fully inclusive of all rental fees, maintenance, cleaning, staff costs, any other costs related to upgrading or vandalism," said a Fermanagh and Omagh District Council spokesman.

The Taxpayer's Alliance have branded the running costs "a mess".

Its campaign manager James Price told the Ulster Herald the toilet represents "nothing but ratepayer's money being flushed away".

The running costs of the convenience have been controversial ever since it arrived in Omagh 21 years ago.

In 2010, when the toilet was moved to Fintona, residents said they would rather spend their pennies on something else.

The superloo will now be handed back to the company from which it is rented - JC Decaux UK Ltd - once a new toilet block is constructed.

That is being built on the site of an old toilet block that was closed eight years ago to be replaced by the superloo.

"After consultation with the local community it was agreed that the old closed toilet block would be demolished and a new modern toilet facility would be constructed in its existing location on Main Street, Fintona to a stone clad pitched roof design," said a council spokesman.

"Once the new toilet facilities in Fintona are completed the unit will be returned to JC Decaux," he added.