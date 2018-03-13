Brandywell stadium in ground-share talks

Image copyright ©Lorcan Doherty Image caption Brandywell Stadium is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council

Institute FC are exploring a ground-share with Derry City if they gain promotion, the club's chairman has said.

Riverside Stadium, the club's Drumahoe ground, was severely damaged by flooding in August.

Institute are currently playing home games at Wilton Park in Londonderry's Waterside.

Chairman Bill Anderson said talks with Brandywell owners Derry City and Strabane District Council were ongoing.

"What we are concentrating on is promotion, this is not an issue if we do not get promoted," he said.

"My job as chairman is to explore all options open to us and it is one we are investigating.

Institute are currently seven points clear at the top of the Championship.

Should the ground-share option be given the green light it could see Irish League football played at the ground for the first time in five decades.

In 1972, Derry City was exiled from competition in Northern Ireland when a Ballymena United supporter's bus was burnt on a visit to Brandywell.

Derry City returned to competitive football in 1985 when they were accepted into the League of Ireland in the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Anderson said talks involving the council, PSNI and local community groups were onging - as were discussions around other potential home venues for Institute next season.

Image copyright Institute FC Image caption The club's Riverside Stadium, was severely damaged by the August flooding

In November Mr Anderson told the BBC the club had been informed it would be "very difficult to get flood insurance" for the Riverside Stadium, which sits on the banks of the River Faughan, following last summer's floods.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The ground was flooded in August following heavy rain

He said the emergence of Japanese Knotweed - a fast growing noxious plant - on the pitch further had compounded the club's problems.

Derry City returned to action at the newly redeveloped Brandywell on Monday with a 5-0 win over Limerick.

The ground's £7m upgrade includes a new stand, changing rooms and a new synthetic playing surface.