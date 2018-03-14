Image copyright PSNI Image caption The Police Service of Northern Ireland have urged a woman who helped an assault victim to come forward

Police have urged a woman who helped the victim of an assault in Londonderry to come forward.

The man, reportedly in his 30s, was assaulted in the Glenabbey area of the city by a group of three men at around 02:00 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment to his face and arms, police said.

Officers are keen to trace the female passer-by who stopped to help the man.

"I am appealing to the woman who came to the man's aid to contact us, and would urge anyone who was in the Glenabbey area at around this time and has information they believe may be useful to our investigation to contact police," said said PC McAllister.