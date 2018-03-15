Image copyright RTE

A 59-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car close to Buncrana in County Donegal.

The woman had been walking on the road at Umricam when the incident happened at about 21:15 GMT on Wednesday.

Gardaí (Irish Police) said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed for a post-mortem examination.

They have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The main Buncrana to Carndonagh road remains closed and diversions are in place.