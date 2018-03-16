Image copyright Gary McCall Image caption Floods from above in Campsie, County Londonderry

A report into last year's devastating floods in the north west is to be published in the coming weeks.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were flooded when record rain fell across counties Londonderry, Tyrone and Donegal on August 22.

More than 100 people had to be rescued as storms ripped through the region.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed its review of the floods response will be published before the end of March.

A DfI spokesperson said it will also hold a public information and engagement event on March 29 at Londonderry's Everglades Hotel.

"The public are encouraged to come along to hear about the review," the spokesperson added.

The cost of repairing damage to north west infrastructure is expected to exceed £10m.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dozens trapped in cars during flooding in Londonderry

The department has been looking at how government agencies, the emergency services and the local council responded in the aftermath of the floods.

It will also look at the effectiveness of the Northern Ireland Flooding Incident Line.

Earlier this year it emerged hundreds of calls to the helpline went unanswered during the August floods.