Image copyright Shaun Hasson Image caption The sky's the limit for this happy couple

A Londonderry couple is on cloud nine after the pair got engaged mid-flight over a County Donegal beach.

Yvonne McDaid had bought her boyfriend a lesson with Eglinton Flying Club for Christmas.

But Shaun Hasson got the last laugh when his parents wrote the words 'will you marry me' in 12ft letters on Lisfannon beach on Monday.

Mr Hasson told the BBC that all systems were go when Air Traffic Control gave the codeword 'Geronimo'.

Image copyright Shaun Hasson Image caption Yvonne was delighted by the surprise engagement

"As we flew close to the beach I couldn't see anything," he said.

"Then we came past a bit lower and I was ready with the ring: "can you see the beach I asked?"

"I looked at her and she couldn't believe it. She just said: "you're dead".

"That's Derry code for yes," he joked.

Image copyright Shaun Hasson Image caption They had to make a few attempts to read the proposal message

A month in the planning, Mr Hasson's family hatched a scheme involving the local flying club and the help of City of Derry Airport.

The dramatic engagement could not have happened without the assistance of pilot Eugene McShane.

He took over the lesson mid-flight whilst Shaun calmed his nerves and focused on the proposal.

"They were unbelievable, really really helpful," said Mr Hasson.

Image copyright Eglinton Flying Club Image caption Pilot Eugene McShane joined in the champagne celebrations

"My mother and father, my friends were all involved. We tested out (the proposal message) with a rake on the beach but it all depended on the tides.

"I was raging when I didn't get a picture of the letters but I just had too much on my mind.

"She's just the perfect woman and I always thought one day, one day," Mr Hasson added.

The couple, who have been dating for nearly four years, revealed they are also expecting a baby.

Needless to say, the happy couple are now flying high.