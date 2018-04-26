Image copyright ©Kay Atherton/CC Geograph Image caption The park is a popular place for people of all ages

Police in Londonderry are stepping up patrols in a city park to prevent antisocial behaviour over the summer months.

The move comes after concerns about a large gathering of young people in St Columb's park last weekend.

Police were called to the park on Saturday to deal with a crowd of more than 100 youths.

More officers will patrol the park "during periods of good weather and key holiday dates", police said.

"The patrolling of the park falls under our regular duties and park users will continue to see a police presence every weekend," PSNI Inspector William Calderwood said.

"Certainly during periods of good weather and key holiday dates, our resourcing of these patrols will increase appropriately," he said.

Local politicians, the PSNI and Derry City and Strabane District Council met earlier this week to discuss the concerns about antisocial behaviour.

Police said their aim was not to stop anyone - including young people - from enjoying the park.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police say more than 100 young people gathered in the park on Saturday night

"I think it's important to get out the message, and I know our partners will agree, that we want to encourage people to use the park," Inspector Calderwood said.

"What no one wants to see is the experience being ruined by a minority who use the park to drink and cause hassle."

He added: "A big group of young people does not necessarily mean there is anything anti-social taking place but we are prepared to deal with anyone who is breaking the law."

A similar move by the PSNI was implemented over the summer months of 2017 following a number of sectarian and antisocial incidents in and around the park.