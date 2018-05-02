Londonderry security alert as suspicious object found

  • 2 May 2018
Drumleck drive security alert
Image caption Police are examining a suspicious object in Drumleck Drive

Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a suspicious object was found in the Shantallow area of Londonderry.

A PSNI spokeswoman said a number of people had been moved from Drumleck Drive to the community centre while the object was being examined.

Army bomb disposal experts are at the scene.

Part of the road has been closed.