Londonderry security alert as suspicious object found
- 2 May 2018
Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a suspicious object was found in the Shantallow area of Londonderry.
A PSNI spokeswoman said a number of people had been moved from Drumleck Drive to the community centre while the object was being examined.
Army bomb disposal experts are at the scene.
Part of the road has been closed.
There's a security alert ongoing in Drumleck Drive in #Derry after a suspicious object was found. Some residents have been asked to leave their homes. Not sure how many at this stage. Very little disruption. @BBCRadioFoyle @BBCNewsNI @Elaine_McGee10 pic.twitter.com/918voPfMrX— Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) May 2, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Dean_Journalist