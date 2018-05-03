Image caption Police have declared a second security alert in Derry an elaborate hoax

A second security alert in Londonderry has ended and been declared an elaborate hoax.

A number of homes in the Creggan area of the city were evacuated overnight and streets closed after the discovery of a suspicious object.

It was found at Inishowen Gardens at about 2330 BST on Wednesday.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly after 0500 BST on Thursday.

PSNI Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said the hoax device has been "taken for further examination."

It was the second hoax bomb alert in Derry on Wednesday.

Residents of Drumleck Drive in the Shantallow area of the city were evacuated from their homes after a suspect object was discovered shortly after 0830 BST.

It was found at the home of the parents of a serving PSNI officer and later described as an elaborate hoax.

Image caption The suspicious object was found at the home of the parents of a PSNI officer

Ch Insp Hutton said he suspects dissident republicans are behind the Shantallow attack.

"This is an ordinary decent couple, living in a ordinary decent street in this city opening up their door to find this device," he said.

"These are the parents of a serving officer, is that justification for anything? It's an absolute disgrace what these people have done."

The PSNI have asked for anyone with information about the hoax bomb alerts to contact police.