Image copyright DCSDC Image caption The five day festival gets underway on Thursday

More than 60,000 jazz fans are expected in Derry this weekend for the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival.

Among the highlights are headline performances by Van Morrison on Sunday and Monday evening.

The five day multi venue festival will also include performances by Buck Taylor, The Revolutionaries and Jumpin' Up.

It kicks off at the Guildhall on Thursday with local jazz legend Gay McIntyre topping the bill.

Mayor of Derry Maolíosa McHugh said the line up included something for everyone.

Image copyright DCSDC Image caption The Anchormen Jazz Orchestra - a collective of some of the finest jazz musicians in the UK - will play for the first time in Derry

"The programme this year is particularly impressive, with plenty of new acts for regular visitors to enjoy, and of course a whole host of return acts who have become firm favourites over the years of the festival.

"There is an amazing programme of events this year, celebrating our fantastic local talent and featuring national and internationally acclaimed artists."

The Mayor added that the festival had become "a huge showcase for the city."

The first City of Derry Jazz festival in 2001 attracted more than 6000 visitors.

BBC Radio Foyle is live at the Derry Jazz and Big band Festival. You can follow coverage at bbc.co.uk/radiofoyle. There are live programmes, photos, music and interviews and you can get involved using the hashtag #DerryJazzFest.