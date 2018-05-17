Image caption Northern Ireland currently only has one crematorium, at Roselawn on the outskirts of Belfast

Plans to build a second crematorium in Northern Ireland have taken a step forward.

Three councils have agreed to draw up a business case and have each approved £10,000 funding.

Options for the planned crematorium are being jointly explored by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Mid Ulster Council

Northern Ireland's only crematorium is at Roselawn, just outside Belfast.

Derry City and Strabane District Council environment and regeneration committee approved their share of the funding on Wednesday evening.

SDLP councillor Martin Reilly said a "business case will provide us with robust evidence supporting the need for this facility in the north west."

Shortlist of sites

"This decision to commence an outline business case follows on from positive discussions with neighbouring councils who realise, as we do, that there is a geographical deficit for this facility and a growing demand from citizens for cremation," he added.

Earlier this month, the council said a shortlist of sites had been identified and further research was to be conducted to assess their suitability.

However, Ulster Unionist Party councillor Derek Hussey told Wednesday's meeting "there was no guarantee that the facility would be sited within the Derry and Strabane district."