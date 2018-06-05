Image copyright PSNI Image caption Piotr Krowka, who had been living in the town for a number of years, suffered serious injuries to his head and body

Detectives investigating the murder of a homeless man in Maghera, County Londonderry, have arrested three teenagers.

The body of 36-year-old Piotr Krowka, a Polish national, was found in a former parochial house on Glen Road in April.

Three teenagers, aged between 16 and 17, were detained in Maghera on Tuesday on suspicion of withholding information.

Two have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The third remains in police custody.