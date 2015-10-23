West Lothian question: Dodds says new plan attacks the union

Image caption Nigel Dodds has criticised the government's proposals

DUP MP Nigel Dodds has criticised the government's plans to give English MPs a veto over laws which affect only England.

The idea is to eliminate the anomaly where Scottish MPs in Westminster can vote on matters which impact England.

English MPs cannot do likewise on issues devolved to the Scottish Parliament.

This is known as the West Lothian question and has tormented MPs for decades.

The changes, would create new stages in the parliamentary process and require the Speaker to declare a Bill, or clause within a Bill, as English or English and Welsh only.

Following a House of Commons debate, MPs backed the move by 312 votes to 270 which secured a majority of 42.

DUP MP Nigel Dodds said: "We have fundamental objections, on principle, to English votes for English laws (EVEL) as it is currently configured.

"Our profound fear is what it potentially does to the fabric of our union."

The North Belfast MP added: "If England wants or needs a Parliament, then it should have one.

"We should stop twisting the United Kingdom Parliament into what it is not: a subordinate, occasional, intermittent, part-time, part-staffed devolved assembly."

The Leader of the Commons, Chris Grayling, told MPs: "These proposed changes enable us to give an answer to the West Lothian question, they enable us to give an answer to our constituents, to say England will have its own piece of our devolution settlement."

The Conservative MP rejected as "nonsense", claims that it would create "two classes of MPs". adding that the measures were "fair, sensible and I'm entirely comfortable as a unionist presenting them to this House".

Government ministers insist this measure makes devolution fairer, but the SNP argued that it made Scotland's MPs "second class citizens".

The SNP's Pete Wishart told MPs: "Scotland is watching this and the mood is darkening.

"If this is an exercise in saving the union you could not have contrived of a more inept way to save the union," he said.

Labour's Chris Bryant said Mr Grayling's plans were so complicated that they resembled a "bowl of soggy, overcooked spaghetti" and claimed they would hasten the break up of the United Kingdom.