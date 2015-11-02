Lough Erne to receive £2.9m Heritage Lottery funding boost

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lough Erne is to a receive lottery boost

The unique beauty of County Fermanagh's lakelands is to benefit from a £2.9m lottery grant to improve wildlife habitats and conserve historical sites.

The Heritage Lottery Fund grant will go to the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership that is led by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

It will be used to preserve wildlife species and habitats and better manage a 500 sq km area of the lakelands.

The project also aims to protect the area's 100 scheduled monuments.

Many of those are neglected, in serious disrepair and all but forgotten.

Image copyright Giles Knight Image caption Wading bird populations have decreased dramatically in Lough Erne in the last 30 years

New paths, bird hides and camp sites will be provided to give better access to Lough Erne, and there will be festivals, exploring days and events to celebrate the landscape and its extraordinary history.

Protecting

The area is also an important breeding ground for wading birds, such as curlew, snipe and lapwing, whose populations have seen a catastrophic decrease of 83% in the last 30 years.

That problem will be addressed by better land management, tackling invasive species that devastate native plant and animal life, and restoring ancient woodlands and hedgerows.

Brad Robson, the RSPB's Fermanagh area manager, said the funding offered a fantastic opportunity to extend the charity's work beyond the islands that it manages on Lough Erne as a nature reserve.

"Nature reserves can only go so far in protecting wildlife," he said.

Image caption Brad Robson said the funding would allow the RSPB to extend its work in the lakelands

"We really need to be operating on a landscape scale and working with the farming community across the county to have the chance of a realistic recovery of those species, so that's really what the money is going to allow us to do."

Already the corncrake has disappeared from Fermanagh, and Mr Robson said that without changing the way the landscape is managed more species could follow.

Traditional

"The same thing is happening to the curlew. Back in the 1980s Northern Ireland had an estimated population of 5,000 pairs - we're now looking at somewhere in the region of 230.

"The farmers I've been working with here over the past 20 years, they all notice that they're not there anymore."

Image caption Paul Mullan said the work done using the grant would benefit the rural economy in Fermanagh

Communities around Lough Erne will be encouraged to get involved in the project.

Up to 400 hundred people will receive training in traditional skills such as thatching, ironmongery, stone work and boat building.

Paul Mullan, the head of Heritage Lottery Fund in Northern Ireland, said: "We believe it will make a huge contribution to preserving a unique place which is full of history, helping local people reconnect to the beauty on their doorsteps and encourage more visitors.

"It will also grow the local economy in a rural area by reintroducing traditional crafts and increasing tourism."