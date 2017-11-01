Image copyright Reuters Image caption The DUP and Sinn Féin remain deadlocked on several issues, with little sign of compromise

Sinn Féin's assessment that the current talks process is not working will come as no surprise.

Even though at times over the past few weeks both the British and Irish governments have exuded optimism, that feeling has not been shared by the DUP or Sinn Féin.

Sources close to both parties have in recent days hinted that a deal was unlikely.

Key areas surrounding language, rights and culture remain to be resolved.

Against this backdrop, and with time running out, it has been apparent that a deal was becoming more and more unlikely with each passing day.

'The day devolution disappeared'

So where does that leave the talks process and the prospect of a deal?

There does not seem to be a spirit of trust between the two parties and questions are being asked from either side about whether their rival talks negotiators are seriously interested in striking a deal.

Asked about further talks, Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams said any fresh discussions had to be "meaningful".

He clearly thinks the DUP has not engaged in a serious way about Sinn Féin's desire to see an Irish Language Act and provision for Equal Marriage.

Asked about further talks, Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams said any fresh discussions had to be 'meaningful'

For its part the DUP has always insisted that Sinn Fein has put too many barriers in place and has introduced too many red lines.

Some within the party think Gerry Adams is more interested in matters south of the border than in a restoration of devolution.

In a direct response on Wednesday to Sinn Fein's statement, the DUP MP Gregory Campbell insisted that the restoration of an executive was "being held back by a narrow political agenda".

Looking at the political process close up, the optics are not good and unless the atmosphere changes there is little sign that the inter-party discussions can be fruitful.

Gregory Campbell said Sinn Féin's call for more money for welfare was 'simply not a runner'

Secretary Of State James Brokenshire has always had little room to manoeuvre, and his main tactic so far has been to accord the parties space and time.

On Wednesday he conceded that when it comes to keeping the money flowing around Northern Ireland's departments, he can not let the discussions drift on endlessly.

Unless there is change of heart, time is going to be called on this current round of discussions and a Stormont budget will be presented at Westminster.

Mr Brokenshire maintains that should not be seen as direct rule, but some will see 13 November as the day devolution finally disappeared.