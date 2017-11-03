Image caption Gerry Kelly rejected the suggestion that there was "too much ambiguity" around Sinn Féin statements saying "no one should be marginalised" for joining the PSNI

An SDLP MLA and former GAA All-Ireland winner has said Sinn Féin must do more to encourage nationalists to join the police.

Justin McNulty claimed there was "too much ambiguity" around Sinn Féin statements saying "no one should be marginalised" for joining the PSNI.

However Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly rejected his comments.

He said he has had conversations with young people thinking about joining the police and was "supportive" of them.

Mr Kelly said he had offered them "encouragement and support" and "any help they need" when applying for PSNI jobs.

"I don't know where the ambiguity is. They are Irish people in an Irish police service," he added.

'Disgusted'

The pair discussed the issue on BBC NI's The View programme, days after a former PSNI officer who was seriously injured by a dissident republican bomb spoke of the hurt he feels towards his former Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club.

Peadar Heffron made the comments in an interview with GAA pundit Joe Brolly, published in the Sunday Independent.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Peadar Heffron was captain of the PSNI's Gaelic football team

Reacting to the interview, Mr McNulty told the programme that "GAA rank & file are as disgusted about what happened to Peadar Heffron as I am".

"My perspective is that the GAA has shown leadership from the start, along with the SDLP and Cathoilc Church, in coming on board and supporting policing.

"There is an unwritten rule in the GAA, which is part of my experience, that you leave your politics at the door.

"Young Irishmen and woman who join the Garda are Irish police. Young Irishmen and women who join the PSNI are Irish police.

"They should be admired by the community for the service they provide," he said.

Mr Kelly, who is the policing spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: "I was challenge you to point to any time where I've been on the media that I haven't condemned, not only attacks on police but on dissident activity entirely, so there's no ambiguity at all".