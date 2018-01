Image caption The RHI scheme offered financial incentives for businesses start using renewable fuels to generate heat.

A public inquiry into the scandal surrounding the disastrous Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme is taking place at Stormont.

It is investigating how a harmless-looking green energy initiative led to the biggest political crisis in Northern Ireland for over a decade.

The RHI scheme offered financial incentives for businesses start using renewable fuels to generate heat.

But it was critically flawed, causing a vast overspend of public money.

Follow BBC News NI's full day-by day coverage by clicking on the links below.

Tuesday 7 November

Summary: RHI scheme 'struck at democracy's heart'

Detailed updates: Public inquiry into RHI scandal opens

Wednesday 8 November

Detailed updates: 'Scene set' for cash-for-ash inquiry

Thursday 9 November

Summary: DUP advisers 'stopped RHI decisions'

Detailed updates: DUP adviser emails laid out at RHI probe

Friday 10 November

Summary: 'Conspiracy of silence' around RHI scheme

Detailed updates: Department 'sorry' for cash-for-ash flaws

Tuesday 14 November

Summary: NI's need for own energy scheme questioned

Detailed updates: 'Cash-for-ash' probe told of RHI inception

Wednesday 15 November

Detailed updates: Inquiry examines 'cash-for-ash' origins

Thursday 16 November

Detailed updates: Inquiry hears of birth of 'cash-for-ash

Friday 17 November

Detailed updates: RHI scheme 'too good to be true'

Tuesday 28 November

Detailed updates: 'Cash-for-ash' inquiry questions first witness

Wednesday 29 November

Summary: Officials 'not told of RHI restrictions'

Detailed updates: Inquiry hears of 'cash-for-ash' funding

Thursday 30 November

Detailed updates: 'Cash-for-ash' adviser appears at inquiry

Friday 1 December

Detailed updates: Adviser quizzed on key 'cash-for-ash' error

Tuesday 5 December

Summary: RHI official 'raised staff shortage risk'

Detailed updates: Key official faces inquiry over scheme role

Wednesday 6 December

Summary: Budget experts 'didn't grasp' cash-for-ash finances

Detailed updates: Finance officials questioned on energy scheme

Thursday 7 December

Detailed updates: Department's energy boss quizzed at inquiry

Friday 8 December

Detailed updates: 'Cash-for-ash' official recalled to inquiry

Monday 18 December

Summary: Foster 'should have been told RHI costs'

Detailed updates: Key scheme official faces more questions

Tuesday 19 December

Detailed updates: More questions for 'cash-for-ash' boss

Wednesday 20 December

Summary: RHI scheme 'cost £300m more than alternative'

Detailed updates: DETI economist under 'cash-for-ash' scrutiny

Thursday 21 December

Detailed updates: More evidence from RHI scheme economist