Disputed Stormont 'deal' pages leaked

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There has been a 13-month political stalemate in Northern Ireland

Parts of the draft agreement being worked on by Northern Ireland's two main parties to restore powersharing has been leaked and published.

The Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin disagree on whether or not a deal was on the table before the latest round of talks collapsed last week.

Sinn Féin said it included an Irish language act, an Ulster Scots act, and respecting language and diversity act.

The DUP has called on Westminster to set a budget.

Broadcaster Eamonn Mallie says he has obtained 13 pages and annexes of a draft document, parts of which he has published on his website.

He says: "On page 5 under the heading: Respecting Languages and Culture, there is specific reference to the Irish ( Respecting Language and Diversity) Bill and the Ulster Scots ( Respecting Language and Diversity) Bill and a Respecting Language and Diversity Bill.

"It has to be stated that square brackets obtain in this eight-line paragraph - meaning it had not yet been signed off and agreed.

"The document spells out that draft legislation is in an annex."

Sinn Féin and the DUP had been in negotiations to end the 13-month stalemate at Stormont.

The devolved government collapsed in a row over a botched green energy scheme.

After the latest talks collapsed on Wednesday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said a deal had been in place the week before.

She said the DUP was warned to "close the deal before those opposed to it could unpick" it.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said no draft agreement was in place.

She said the talks failed due to disagreements with Sinn Féin about legislation for the Irish language.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to meet the DUP and Sinn Féin leaders at the House of Commons on Wednesday.