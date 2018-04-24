Image copyright David Davis/Twitter Image caption David Davis visited several sites along the border on Monday

The Department for Exiting the European Union has apologised for not telling NI politicians of the Brexit secretary's visit to the Irish border on Monday.

David Davis made an unannounced visit to several sites along the County Armagh side of the border.

Neither the DUP, whose party props up the Conservative government, nor the local Sinn Féin MP were told.

Sinn Féin questioned if Mr Davis had breached ministerial code by failing to notify Mickey Brady in advance.

A spokesperson from the Department for Exiting the European Union said not informing the Newry and Armagh MP was "an administrative oversight for which we are happy to apologise".

The DUP deputy leader, Nigel Dodds, said his party did not know about the visit, but that "we are not made aware of ministerial visits on a day-by-day basis."

Sinn Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that the Brexit secretary was treating Northern Ireland as "a place apart".

"It took him 22 months to get to the border," he said.

Image caption DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said his party were not informed in advance of the visit

Mr Ó Muilleoir said that he was with the Newry and Armagh MP in Omagh, County Tyrone, while Mr Davis was visiting Mr Brady's constituency.

Asked about the issue on Good Morning Ulster, Mr Dodds said he believed it was "very important" that ministers making a visit to a constituency should notify the local MP of a ministerial visit.

However, he added: "We also have Irish government ministers who don't inform MPs or politicians (of visits to Northern Ireland). They should do this as well. It applies to everyone, not only Mr Davis."

Mr Dodds dismissed suggestions that it was unusual that the DUP was not informed as "nonsense".