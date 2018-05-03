Image copyright EU Image caption UUP MEP Jim Nicholson said talks were productive

Northern Ireland's two unionist MEPs met the EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels this morning.

Diane Dodds and Jim Nicholson did not meet Mr Barnier during his visit to Northern Ireland earlier this week.

Mr Nicholson said talks were productive adding that it was "important that all voices in Northern Ireland are heard".

Mrs Dodds said she had encouraged the EU "to fully participate in finding pragmatic solutions for the border".

Mrs Dodds also said she had emphasised the "perception amongst Unionists" that Mr Barnier's recent visit to Northern Ireland had lacked balance.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'My door is open' - Michel Barnier

Criticism

At a meeting with business leaders and cross-border groups at the Guildhall in Londonderry on Tuesday, Mr Barnier said that it was important to maintain relationships in Northern Ireland.

The DUP MLA Gary Middleton criticised the lack of unionist representation at the meeting.

The European Commission office said that DUP MEP Diane Dodds had been invited.