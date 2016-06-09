Question Time Red Button page

Please text in on 83981, and include a name and town

I work in a mainly female dominated environment - you should hear some of the sexist stuff they come out with. It's not just men, you know. Jimmy, St Helens

Dunstable is the largest town in England without a railway. What is Chris Grayling, Transport Secretary, going to do about it? Brian, Nottingham

Meryl Streep called Weinstein 'God' a few years ago, yet everyone in LA knew what he was like! Bob, York

Surely there is enough politics happening, so why Weinstein? Ray, Gwent

Can't believe QT's opening with Weinstein. Ludicrous! Tessa, Cheshire

No one from the UK's third party, yet again. Sandra, Scotland

Harvey Weinstein? Oh come on this sort of thing has been going on since the year dot, why does it take them so long to speak up and why do so many come out of the woodwork afterwards? Kath, Sheffield

Richard Coles is everywhere but at his church. What do his parishioners think I wonder? Jim, Halesowen

I wondered what had happened to Brains from Thunderbirds - making an appearance on Question Time! Dennis, Wigan

Nandy - so representative of the left! Tony, Wirral

Is anybody else wondering if Rev Richard Coles knows anymore about politics then he does dancing? Lisa, Hull

Bet there's a text on from Wetwang tonight. Andy, Doncaster

Please! No more about Weinstein! Daniele, Edinburgh

Why does the One Show always start 3 minutes early and Question Time 3 minutes late? Graham, Saffron Walden

Surely they should discuss crime figures going up? Gordon, Billingham

Why is Rev Richard Coles on your programme? John, Dumfries

What no Elba T Snub on the panel? A text only understood by Old Dunstablians. John, London

I hope QT is good tonight. I've delayed ringing my good lady to watch it. Mark, Wakefield

Another Brexit bore-a-thon on QT? Maggie, London

Lovely Rev Richard, much missed on Strictly. Marguerite, Stockport

Our MP Lisa Nandy on QT tonight - don't make any pie jokes. Dennis, Wigan

Beware texters! Over the last few weeks the content has been monitored by Welsh Cliff from Powys on the English spelling and grammar. Whito, Rustington

Just back from a week's holiday in Crete - looking forward to Question Time. Janet, Wigan

MPs can claim and receive a housing allowance from week one as an MP, while benefit claimants have to wait 6 weeks. Simon, Torquay

Should Prince William disassociate himself from the FA or is he happy to be associated with them after Sampson debacle? Mike, Tyneside

Good luck to El Presidente Sal Brinton on QT tonight. Rather you than me. Jennie, Brighouse

Was looking forward to QT tonight as Dunstable is my neck of the woods, but I'm not impressed by the line-up! Lyn, Leighton Buzzard