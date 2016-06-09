Question Time Red Button page
I work in a mainly female dominated environment - you should hear some of the sexist stuff they come out with. It's not just men, you know. Jimmy, St Helens
Dunstable is the largest town in England without a railway. What is Chris Grayling, Transport Secretary, going to do about it? Brian, Nottingham
Meryl Streep called Weinstein 'God' a few years ago, yet everyone in LA knew what he was like! Bob, York
Surely there is enough politics happening, so why Weinstein? Ray, Gwent
Can't believe QT's opening with Weinstein. Ludicrous! Tessa, Cheshire
No one from the UK's third party, yet again. Sandra, Scotland
Harvey Weinstein? Oh come on this sort of thing has been going on since the year dot, why does it take them so long to speak up and why do so many come out of the woodwork afterwards? Kath, Sheffield
Richard Coles is everywhere but at his church. What do his parishioners think I wonder? Jim, Halesowen
I wondered what had happened to Brains from Thunderbirds - making an appearance on Question Time! Dennis, Wigan
Nandy - so representative of the left! Tony, Wirral
Is anybody else wondering if Rev Richard Coles knows anymore about politics then he does dancing? Lisa, Hull
Bet there's a text on from Wetwang tonight. Andy, Doncaster
Please! No more about Weinstein! Daniele, Edinburgh
Why does the One Show always start 3 minutes early and Question Time 3 minutes late? Graham, Saffron Walden
Surely they should discuss crime figures going up? Gordon, Billingham
Why is Rev Richard Coles on your programme? John, Dumfries
What no Elba T Snub on the panel? A text only understood by Old Dunstablians. John, London
I hope QT is good tonight. I've delayed ringing my good lady to watch it. Mark, Wakefield
Another Brexit bore-a-thon on QT? Maggie, London
Lovely Rev Richard, much missed on Strictly. Marguerite, Stockport
Our MP Lisa Nandy on QT tonight - don't make any pie jokes. Dennis, Wigan
Beware texters! Over the last few weeks the content has been monitored by Welsh Cliff from Powys on the English spelling and grammar. Whito, Rustington
Just back from a week's holiday in Crete - looking forward to Question Time. Janet, Wigan
MPs can claim and receive a housing allowance from week one as an MP, while benefit claimants have to wait 6 weeks. Simon, Torquay
Should Prince William disassociate himself from the FA or is he happy to be associated with them after Sampson debacle? Mike, Tyneside
Good luck to El Presidente Sal Brinton on QT tonight. Rather you than me. Jennie, Brighouse
Was looking forward to QT tonight as Dunstable is my neck of the woods, but I'm not impressed by the line-up! Lyn, Leighton Buzzard