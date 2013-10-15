Jim Wallace to lead Lib Dems in Lords

Image caption Jim Wallace was ennobled in 2007

Lord Wallace of Tankerness has been elected leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords.

The Advocate General for Scotland and former deputy Scottish first minister was the only name put forward in a ballot of party peers.

He succeeds Lord McNally, who stepped down this month after nine years.

Lord Wallace said it was an "exciting challenge" and the party should "play to its strengths" in the Upper House in the run-up to 2015's general election.

He is already the government's spokesman on Scottish affairs and legal issues in the House of Lords.