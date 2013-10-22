UK Politics

Cameron meets PMQs nemesis

Mark D'Arcy Parliamentary correspondent

Finally! This blog can exclusively reveal the moment when David Cameron finally met his PMQs nemesis, Mrs Bone - that epitome of traditional Toryism.

She and husband Peter visited No 10, last week, to discuss the Anti-Slavery Bill….
Image caption David Cameron, Jeanette Bone, Peter Bone at 10 Downing Street last week