Round-up: 2015 Political party conferences

Here are the highlights of the 2015 political party conference season.

Conservative Party

David Cameron promised "an all-out assault on poverty" in his leader's speech. The prime minister also launched an attack on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, accusing him of having a "Britain-hating ideology".

George Osborne said the Conservatives are "the true party of labour", and called on the party to "extend our hand" to people who feel "completely abandoned" by Labour's new leadership.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told a fringe meeting the government was right to press ahead with cuts to tax credits because the UK must become as hard working as China. David Cameron said Mr Hunt's comments had been "rather unfairly misinterpreted"

Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn delivered his first conference speech as Labour leader, vowing to create a "kinder politics, a more caring society".

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell addressed Labour conference for the first time in his new role, saying the party can show "another world is possible" by rejecting austerity while also "living within our means".

Jeremy Corbyn faced criticism on the final day from senior Labour colleagues for saying he would not fire Britain's nuclear weapons if he were prime minister.

The Scottish National Party

Voters at next May's Holyrood election should judge the SNP on its record in government, party leader Nicola Sturgeon said in her leader's speech. She also reiterated that a second independence referendum would only come when the time was right.

Former first minister and party leader Alex Salmond warned the UK against staging a "futile military intervention" in Syria.

The party's biggest ever annual gathering was marked by an overwhelming feeling of unity, although there were a few dissenting voices.

The Liberal Democrats

The new Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron made his first keynote speech to his party's conference in Bournemouth. He said his mission was to get the Lib Dems back into power.

Ex-Lib Dem leader Sir Menzies Campbell said it would take a decade for the party to recover from the last election - putting him at odds with Tim Farron who insisted the Lib Dems could hold power in just five years

David Cameron's flagship policy to sell off housing association properties was compared to a Robert Mugabe-style land grab by former Lib Dem minister Ed Davey

The UK Independence Party

UKIP leader Nigel Farage insisted the campaign to leave the EU is a "united force" and heading for an "historic" victory, urging his supporters to put "country before party" and to "strain every sinew" to win the vote.

The party's MP Douglas Carswell urged UKIP to work with others irrespective of party amid an internal row over which anti-EU campaign the party should back.

Plaid Cymru

Image caption Leanne Wood says Plaid won't pretend to have all the answers, but promises drive and vision

Leader Leanne Wood urged Labour voters to "take another look at Plaid Cymru" at the 2016 assembly election, saying her party was ready to "lead on the issues that matter most".

The Green Party of England and Wales

Green Party leader Natalie Bennett urged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to back her party's call for electoral reform.

