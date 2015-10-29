Mixed messages from Iceland talks

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Laura Kuenssberg gives a guided tour of the summit hotel in Iceland

David Cameron would dearly love to be able to get the EU referendum out of the way as soon as possible, rather than drag it out until the end of 2017.

And ministers say the other governments are "pretty clear" about what the UK actually wants. But speak to EU leaders at this summit, and you get a rather different picture. Two of them suggested to me that the UK is yet to put proper details on the table.

The Finnish Prime Minister Joha Sipila says he has not seen any concrete proposals from the UK. And the Estonian Prime Minister too, Taavi Royvas, has said they'd talked about "directions" but are yet to focus on detail.

Both countries want the UK to stay in the European Union and want to help but if the talks are going as well as Number 10 claims, doesn't it seem a bit surprising that other leaders aren't sure yet precisely what's being asked?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption No details from UK, says Estonian PM

Norway though have been supporting David Cameron's claim though that a looser relationship, like the one they have, would not be right for Britain.

They are not in the EU, but instead in a trading agreement and still have to abide by Brussels' rules. Their PM, Erna Solberg, told me that wouldn't be right for a "big country" like Britain. Norway, she said can "live with it" but, Britain, certainly not.

Instead, unlike her Icelandic counterpart, who told us yesterday that Britain should look at an alternative to being part of the EU, the Norwegian leader believes strongly Britain should stay in.

This debate is proving very tricky for David Cameron, but that's one message he'll be pleased to hear.