House of Lords: 100 years of strife

Image copyright PA Image caption The result of the vote on a Liberal Democrat bid to kill off controversial cuts to tax credits is read out in the House of Lords

There was an underlying new buzz of excitement in the corridors and bars and cafes of the House of Lords this week.

It felt like a busy place, somewhere that mattered, where significant things happened.

People were striding hither and thither with a self-important sense of purpose in their pace, and there was something in the air suggesting a self-conscious satisfaction that, once again, the members of the second chamber of the British Parliament had proved a point.

The curious irony, however, underlying this latest constitutional clash between the elected government of the UK and the unelected upper house - "the other place" as they call it in the Commons - is that for once it was a Conservative government that was failing to secure the passage of a piece of controversial policy because of the strength of the combined opposition in the House of Lords.

The irony derives from the fact that throughout the history of the last century conflict has previously always arisen because of an attempt by a Labour government to enact something radical against the wishes of what was, until 1999, the overwhelmingly Conservative majority in the Lords.

For example, in 1968 Harold Wilson's government embarked on one of the many attempts to reform the House of Lords but was scuppered by an alliance of Enoch Powell and Michael Foot (for differing reasons) in the Commons and by the hostility of the Tories in the Lords.

That all changed two years into Tony Blair's government, with the first step towards some sort of serious reform and the introduction of a limit of 92 in the number of hereditary peers.

Image caption Enoch Powell helped to scupper attempts to change the House of Lords in 1968

Now, there are 249 Tory peers ranged against 500 Labour, Liberal Democrat and cross-bench peers - plus an awkward squad of 25 bishops to be taken into account, let alone another 42 non-aligned others.

The Conservatives' dominance in the Lords, which was once taken for granted, is well and truly over.

Unprecedented circumstances

There were some disputed technical issues to this week's challenge - should the measure have been proposed as a statutory instrument? Was it primarily a financial issue or one of welfare? - which need not detain us here.

The point is that the Lords overturned a decision of the Commons in unprecedented circumstances.

In recent history, the challenges that have occurred since the majority of the hereditary peers were shown the exit door for the grouse moors have led to bills being sent between the two Houses in what is now known as "parliamentary ping-pong". It was previously called "lutte a la corde" (tug-of-war) because much of the formal language of the Lords is in Norman French.

In 2005, for example, the two chambers sat for over 30 hours sending the Prevention of Terrorism Bill between them for two days and a night in the longest continuous sitting for 99 years.

The issue was whether provisions in the bill would lapse after a year, but the then Prime Minister, Tony Blair, gave up on the second day and offered an acceptable compromise.

David Miliband, as the Schools Minister, had trouble with an Education Bill in 2002 and Charles Clarke, Home Secretary, with an attempt to introduce identity cards in 2006.

The coalition government had serious problems with the legislation to allow a referendum on changing the voting system in 2011, which was strongly resisted in the Lords.

All led to "ping-pong" and eventually some form of mutual agreement.

There have been murmurs about packing the Lords in the past, but only ever murmurs.

Constitutional outrage

This week, the suggestion David Cameron might create 100 new peers was floated as a threat, but would have caused more of a constitutional outrage than anything that was voted through on Monday.

As Prime Minister, Mr Cameron has already appointed more peers than any of his predecessors since 1958 - when life peerages were introduced - but with 816 members, the Lords is not only the largest unelected second chamber in the world, they don't even have the space to sit down.

Image caption Lord Strathclyde is overseeing a review of House of Lords regulations

Instead, the government is playing for time on the substantive issue, and Lord Strathclyde, the Leader of the Lords at the time of the referendum row - who pleaded then with his fellow peers to "respect the will of the elected chamber" has been charged by Mr Cameron with a rapid review of the constitutional niceties of what happened this week and what should prevail in future.

Scarcely a coincidence; we may presume this is because the prime minister knows, at least, where his lordship is coming from.

"Politics like a tarnished mirror must always retain some reflection of the national destiny," wrote George Dangerfield in his seminal work The Strange Death of Liberal England about the collapse of the Liberal Party at the beginning of the last century.

That was where this chapter began, with the rejection of Lloyd George's "People's Budget" in 1909 and the subsequent Parliament Act of 1911 to limit the authority of the Lords and remove all power over financial issues.

But that act specifically predicated reform of the Lords to a "popular" chamber, and in the intervening century that has still not yet been achieved.

The Blair government put forward seven options in 2003, and Jack Straw had another crack in 2007.

Image copyright AP Image caption Jack Straw led an attempt at reform in 2007

All three major parties were committed to Lords reform in the election of 2010, and the coalition had a go in 2012. None of these ships sailed, no balloons flew.

The tarnished mirror reflects instead just a constitutional mess of pottage.

But as Dangerfield also wrote, in his chapter Their Lordships Die in the Dark: "There is a barbarism in politics, not unhealthy, which decrees the death of any institution which has lost its economic meaning."

That is something that might perhaps focus the minds of those who wonder what the Lords is for.

Image copyright AP Image caption Rejection of Lloyd George's 1909 Budget led to a major shake-up of the role of the Lords

A century of the House of Lords:

2011: Draft House of Lords Reform Bill sets out proposals for a House made up of 300 members (80% elected, 20% appointed), but a year later the coalition government announced it was dropping the bill

2009: The House's judicial function is transferred to the new UK Supreme Court. Law Lords became the first justices of the Supreme Court

2006: The House holds its first election for a Lord Speaker

2005: The Constitutional Reform Act 2005 separates the House's judicial function from Parliament and ends the Lord Chancellor's combined role as head of the judiciary, a member of the executive and Speaker of the House of Lords

1999: The House of Lords Act 1999 removes the right of most hereditary peers to sit and vote in the House. Ninety-two hereditary peers to remain until further reform is proposed

1968: Labour government abandons plans for a two-tier House made up of members who could speak and vote and others who could speak but not vote

1963: The Peerage Act 1963 allows hereditary peeresses to be members of the House, hereditary peerages to be disclaimed for life and for all Scottish peers to sit

1958: The Life Peerages Act 1958 permits the creation of peerages for life

1949: The Parliament Act 1949 reduces the delaying power of the 1911 act for some public bills from two years to one year

1911: The Parliament Act limits the powers of the House of Lords by stating that money bills can become law if not passed without amendment by the Lords within one month and that the Lords cannot veto most bills but instead can only delay them for up to two years (or one month in the case of money bills)

