In Pics: How do political leaders' offices compare?

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is moving out of his spacious office into a smaller one, because it feels like a "gilded prison". So how does his office compare with those of other leaders in the UK and further afield?

Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron

The prime minister's digs at 10 Downing Street aren't too shabby at all. He seems very comfortable in them. There's even a handy space for a ceremonial sword.

Image copyright Getty Images

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

No wonder Labour leader Corbyn feels uneasy in his gilded prison. People randomly appear in mirrors behind him.

UKIP leader Nigel Farage

UKIP leader Nigel Farage has MEP's offices in Brussels and Strasbourg and at UKIP's London HQ, although he can sometimes be found holding court at a Westminster local.

Image copyright Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Scottish SNP First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

The colourful carpet doesn't prevent Sturgeon looking a little serious during this meeting with an equally earnest David Cameron.

Image copyright Getty Images

Welsh Labour First Minister Carwyn Jones

You can never have too many flags in an office. Carwyn Jones seems to be enjoying catching up on some paperwork in his office.

How do they compare with other countries' leaders digs?

US President Barack Obama

When it comes to offices, for the greatest and the grandest, we possibly have to look across the pond. And if the Oval office - as featured on numerous TV dramas and films - is grand enough for Prince Harry then who are we to argue?

Image copyright Getty Images

French President Francois Hollande

In terms of style though, it might just be impossible to beat the opulence of French President Francois Hollande's office at the Elysee Palace.

Image copyright ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

By contrast, Germany's Angela Merkel has decidedly more informal and functional feel. Fruit anyone?

Image copyright Odd Andersen-Pool/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia's Vladimir Putin appears to be as big a fan of office flags as Carwyn Jones

Image copyright Sergei Karpukhin

Chinese President Xi Jinping

China's Xi Jinping has plenty of flora inside - and outside - to help the mood of big meetings.