In Pics: How do political leaders' offices compare?
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is moving out of his spacious office into a smaller one, because it feels like a "gilded prison". So how does his office compare with those of other leaders in the UK and further afield?
Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron
The prime minister's digs at 10 Downing Street aren't too shabby at all. He seems very comfortable in them. There's even a handy space for a ceremonial sword.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
No wonder Labour leader Corbyn feels uneasy in his gilded prison. People randomly appear in mirrors behind him.
UKIP leader Nigel Farage
UKIP leader Nigel Farage has MEP's offices in Brussels and Strasbourg and at UKIP's London HQ, although he can sometimes be found holding court at a Westminster local.
Scottish SNP First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
The colourful carpet doesn't prevent Sturgeon looking a little serious during this meeting with an equally earnest David Cameron.
Welsh Labour First Minister Carwyn Jones
You can never have too many flags in an office. Carwyn Jones seems to be enjoying catching up on some paperwork in his office.
How do they compare with other countries' leaders digs?
US President Barack Obama
When it comes to offices, for the greatest and the grandest, we possibly have to look across the pond. And if the Oval office - as featured on numerous TV dramas and films - is grand enough for Prince Harry then who are we to argue?
French President Francois Hollande
In terms of style though, it might just be impossible to beat the opulence of French President Francois Hollande's office at the Elysee Palace.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
By contrast, Germany's Angela Merkel has decidedly more informal and functional feel. Fruit anyone?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia's Vladimir Putin appears to be as big a fan of office flags as Carwyn Jones
Chinese President Xi Jinping
China's Xi Jinping has plenty of flora inside - and outside - to help the mood of big meetings.