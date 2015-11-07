Jeremy Corbyn criticised for standing by suspended aide

Image copyright Getty Images

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised for standing by his suspended policy adviser Andrew Fisher.

Mr Fisher faces possible disciplinary action from Labour over complaints he urged support for another party's candidate at the general election.

The former chairman of the Labour Parliamentary Party Lord Soley said Mr Corbyn had employed someone who had been "slagging off Labour candidates".

Mr Corbyn has said he has "full confidence" in Mr Fisher.

'Betraying' voters

Mr Fisher had faced calls for his expulsion after suggesting in a tweet in August 2014 that voters in Croydon South should back a candidate from the Class War anarchist group in May's election instead of Labour's candidate.

A report from Labour's ruling National Executive Committee is pending.

Mr Fisher has "completely and unreservedly" apologised for the tweet, which he claimed had been "misinterpreted".

Lord Soley told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We don't want people who have been slagging off Labour candidates and telling them not to vote Labour.

"What I am angry about is we are betraying the very people who voted Labour in the hope they would get a Labour government.

"Going on like this, we will continue to keep the Conservatives in power."

Image copyright Labour Party Image caption Emily Benn, granddaughter of the late Tony Benn, made a formal complaint about Andrew Fisher's tweet

Under Labour Party rules, a member who "joins and/or supports a political organisation other than an official Labour group or other unit of the party, or supports any candidate who stands against an official Labour candidate... shall automatically be ineligible to be or remain a party member".

Labour's official candidate in Croydon South, Emily Benn, granddaughter of Mr Corbyn's political mentor Tony Benn, lodged a formal complaint about Mr Fisher's tweet, along with former Labour ministers Caroline Flint and Siobhain McDonagh.

But former London mayor Ken Livingstone dismissed the complaint against Mr Fisher as a "complete nonsense" and accused "Blairite MPs" of trying to undermine Mr Corbyn's leadership.

"The MPs who have taken this up and the people driving this aren't really terribly concerned with this one individual, they are trying to undermine the leader who has just been elected and that's completely unacceptable," he told the BBC.

"If you are one of those New Labour MPs who thinks that the Blair government was the apex of human civilisation you have got to come to terms with the fact that the party has moved on."

Mr Fisher, an economist and former trade union official, is one of a number of appointments to Mr Corbyn's close circle that have proved controversial among Labour MPs.

He reportedly posted messages attacking former leader Ed Miliband's front bench and celebrating ex-shadow chancellor Ed Balls losing his seat at the general election before closing his Twitter account.