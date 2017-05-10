Q&A: Conservative election expenses row

Image copyright Getty Images

The Crown Prosecution Service is expected to announce later whether any Conservative politicians or officials are to be prosecuted for allegedly breaking election expenses rules in 2015.

Why?

The party failed to accurately report how much it spent on its 2015 general election campaign and on three by-elections. In March they were fined a record £70,000 by the Electoral Commission, which criticised the Conservative Party for resisting its investigation.

What's wrong with that?

The party was essentially accused of using its national party muscle to get local candidates elected - something that's not allowed under the rules.

Parties have to stick to strict spending limits to try to ensure a level playing field. By under-reporting how much had been spent, the Electoral Commission said there was a "realistic prospect" that Conservative candidates gained a financial advantage over their rivals.

Did the party deliberately cheat?

The Electoral Commission did not take a view on this. It reported the Conservative treasurer until April 2016, Simon Day, to the Metropolitan Police, which has looked at whether he "knowingly or recklessly made a false declaration". The Conservatives say the misreported spending figures were an "administrative error" and not evidence of a conspiracy. The decision whether to prosecute will be announced later.

Don't all the parties do this?

The Liberal Democrats were fined £20,000 in December for undeclared general election spending. Three months earlier, Labour was fined the same amount for not fully declaring its election spending, including more than £7,000 on the so-called Ed Stone, on which then leader Ed Miliband carved six election pledges.

That's one reason why the main opposition parties are not making more noise about the Conservative fine - they are all guilty, to some extent, of breaking the rules.

What can be done to stop it?

The Electoral Commission says it does not have sufficient powers to prevent overspending. It has warned that "there is a risk that some political parties might come to view the payment of these fines as a cost of doing business". Also, the Commission can only investigate national party spending and does not have the power to bring criminal prosecutions.

Why was the Conservatives' fine so high?

It is made up of three separate fines.

What about criminal prosecutions?

The CPS is considering files compiled by up to 15 police forces during complex investigations in around 27 constituencies.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says senior Conservative sources think it's unlikely the reporting mistakes will reach the hurdle for criminal prosecution.

The CPS has to believe there is a good chance of a successful conviction, and senior Tories don't believe in most of the cases that's likely.

But if they're wrong, under the Representation of the People Act, the intentional misrepresentation of local party election spending can result in prosecution and a maximum one-year prison sentence or an unlimited fine. Those convicted can't stand for office for three years.

Will these elections have to be rerun?

It's technically possible but unlikely, particularly now that the UK is in the middle of a general election campaign,

If an MP elected in 2015, who is also standing in this year's 8 June poll, is charged, it is likely that they would have to stand down before Thursday's deadline for the nomination of candidates.

If a sitting MP is jailed, they are disqualified from remaining in the Commons and a by-election has to be held. But it is their agent, who normally handles the paperwork, who would be more likely to find themselves in the dock over false reporting of election expenses.

An election court could declare the election void but the judge would have to decide whether the sums involved were enough to materially affect the result.

What did the Conservatives spend the money on?

The Electoral Commission's report, which was prompted by a Channel 4 News investigation, focuses on three by-elections - Clacton, Newark and Rochester and Strood, all seats where the Conservatives were facing a strong challenge from UKIP.

It also looked at the Tories' successful campaign to prevent then UKIP leader Nigel Farage winning the South Thanet seat at the general election. It focused on a team of national officials who arrived in the area from London and checked into a Premier Inn hotel in Margate.

The Conservatives argued that they had, unusually, based their national anti-UKIP campaign in the Kent constituency but the watchdog found that a proportion of the party's national spending actually went on helping local candidate Craig Mackinlay and should have been declared in his election return - Nigel Farage is also facing calls for his party's spending in South Thanet to be investigated.

Separately, the commission investigated spending on the Conservatives' general election battle bus, which ferried young activists around the country.

The commission found no evidence to suggest the party had funded the Battlebus 2015 campaign to promote the success of individual candidates.

But it said there was a "clear and inherent risk" that activists on the coaches "might engage in candidate campaigning" and that "it is apparent that candidate campaigning did take place" during the tour.