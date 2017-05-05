Local elections 2017: What results mean for Theresa May

Image copyright Getty Images

It is May's Day. North, South, East and West

The Conservatives have taken ground up and down the land - and found support even in parts of the country like the East End of Glasgow, where the Tories almost went out with the Ark.

David Cameron claimed there were no "no-go" areas for his Conservative Party - but it's his successor, who on these results, seems to be on the verge of making that true.

And despite Labour's official insistence these results are less bad than feared, one senior figure told me there was no way of measuring them that made them less than very bad.

The Conservatives are emboldened by UKIP losing much of its reason for being.

And in Scotland they seem to be the beneficiaries of the SNP's hopes for a second referendum - scooping up unionist votes. The SNP is still clearly the biggest party but have perhaps lost some of their precious sheen.

Much could change in the coming weeks of what's likely to be a brutal general election campaign.

Theresa May insists still that the vote could be close, warning her supporters not to take a majority for granted.

The results don't translate necessarily into a big Tory win. But according to those who put crosses in a box on Thursday, the ground is prepared.

