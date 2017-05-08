General election 2017: Scotland's political leaders step up their campaigns

Image copyright AFP Getty Image caption Lib Dem leader Tim Farron will bring his campaign bus to Scotland

Scotland's political leaders are expected to step up their general election campaigns later, with exactly a month to go until polling day.

Ruth Davidson will official launch the Scottish Conservatives campaign in Edinburgh while Kezia Dugdale will do likewise for Labour in Rutherglen.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron will head north of the border to congratulate his party's newly-elected councillors.

The SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will join candidates in Perthshire

The results of last week's council polls are expected to give added momentum to candidates looking for votes in the general election.

The SNP hailed the council elections as a victory after the party won 431 seats, more than any other single party.

But a surge in support for the Scottish Conservatives saw them end the day with a record 276 councillors, more than double the 115 they secured five years ago.

Image copyright PA Image caption Nicola Sturgeon, Kezia Dugdale and Ruth Davidson will also be hitting the campaign trail

Ms Sturgeon will tell voters in Perth that Tory gains came from Labour rather than her party and warn that "the Tory mask" has slipped in recent days.

She is expected to say: "Theresa May's extraordinary attacks on our European partners demonstrate that an unchecked Tory government is prepared to pursue a chaotic hard Brexit if it is in the interests of the Tory Party, whatever the cost to Scotland."

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has challenged her party to redouble efforts over the next month.

She said: "Just as we doubled our numbers of MSPs last year, and doubled our number of councillors last week, we now we have to double our efforts over these next four-and-a-half weeks."

'Two horse race'

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale will tell voters in Rutherglen they can "send a message" to Ms Sturgeon by voting Labour

She said: "The council elections showed people are turning away from the SNP, because they are fed up with the Nationalists' attempt to force another divisive referendum.

"In seats like Rutherglen and Hamilton West, and in most areas across Scotland, it's a two horse race between Labour and the SNP. The only way to stop the nationalists is to vote Labour."

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron is bringing his campaign bus to Scotland as the party target constituencies such as East Dunbartonshire and Edinburgh West.

Mr Farron said: "In this election people have a straight choice. They can reward Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond by sending another SNP cheerleader for independence to Westminster.

"Or voters can opt for a local Lib Dem champion who will reject independence, oppose a damaging hard Brexit and advocate for investment in mental health and education."