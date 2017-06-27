Grant Shapps: Conservative manifesto was world's worst

Image copyright PA

Theresa May "lost" the general election because she had the "world's worst manifesto", a former Conservative Party chairman has said.

Grant Shapps rejected claims voters had turned against the Tories because they were "fed up" with austerity.

Instead, in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he blamed the party's "crazy policies".

He described Mrs May's policy programme as "a long list of punishments for the public and our core supporters".

"We were 20 points ahead and suddenly, in the space of two or three weeks. we lost that. And that wasn't down to people suddenly changing their minds on austerity, which none of us have ever liked.

"It was because we had forgotten the lessons of previous election campaigns," said Mr Shapps, who was Tory chairman between 2012 and 2015.

He said the party "forgot to build a team of activists" on the ground and should have put one person in charge of the campaign - but he reserved the most scorn for his party's "appalling manifesto".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Grant Shapps tells Today Conservatives lost seats because their manifesto was "appalling"

If the party had not proposed policies such as ending the winter fuel allowance for better off pensioners and ending the guarantee that the state pension would rise by at least 2.5% a year - plus its social care reforms swiftly categorised as a dementia tax and "raising the spectre of fox hunting as an issue... then we would have a majority today", said the former minister.

"We had an unnecessary election and, actually, the world's worst manifesto from the world's oldest political party," he added.

He refused to be drawn on Mrs May's future but said he was speaking out now to ensure the party did not learn wrong lessons from the election result, which saw Mrs May lose her Commons majority.

If it repeated the mistakes it made in the run up to the 8 June polling day it "would never win an election again", he warned.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has highlighted growing "weariness" with austerity as a reason for the Conservatives' worse-than-expected results.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described his party's boost in vote share and seats as "vote for hope for the future" and a sign people were "turning their backs on austerity".