Labour's Rosie Winterton elected as deputy Commons speaker

Image caption Rosie Winterton (right) becomes one of John Bercow's three deputies

Former Labour chief whip Dame Rosie Winterton has been elected as a deputy speaker of the House of Commons.

The Doncaster Central MP was one of three members to be chosen in a secret ballot, succeeding Natascha Engel who lost her seat at the election.

Labour's Lindsay Hoyle topped the ballot and was re-elected as chairman of ways and means. In that role, he will preside over Budget debates.

Tory Eleanor Laing was also re-elected as another deputy to John Bercow.

The Commons Speaker, who has held the role since 2009, was himself re-elected without a formal vote two weeks ago.

As he first stood for the Commons as a Conservative MP, Mr Bercow's deputies must be comprised of one Conservative and two opposition MPs to ensure balance.

Labour's Roberta Blackman-Woods was the only other candidate who stood in the election. Details of the number of votes each candidate got will be published later.

As no other Conservative candidate put their name forward, Mrs Laing was automatically chosen as first deputy chair of ways and means.

Deputy speakers, who stand in for Mr Bercow in the main Commons chamber and have a range of other duties, were elected for the first time in 2010.