Jacob Rees-Mogg announces baby Sixtus

Image copyright Instagram/Jacob Rees-Mogg

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has named his sixth child Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher.

The backbencher announced the new arrival on Instagram, where attention focused on the eye-catching name.

The name Sixtus is shared with five popes, most recently in 1590.

"Helena and I announce with great joy that we have a baby Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher, a brother for Peter, Mary, Thomas, Anselm and Alfred." Mr Rees-Mogg said.

The other children's full names are Alfred Wulfric Leyson Pius, Thomas Wentworth Somerset Dunstan, Peter Theodore Alphege, Anselm Charles Fitzwilliam and Mary Anne Charlotte Emma Rees-Mogg.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Social media appeal of Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg

Image copyright Instagram/Jacob Rees-Mogg Image caption The MP has previously shared this family photo

Image copyright Instagram/Jacob Rees-Mogg Image caption This one was taken on the general election campaign trail

Image copyright Instagram/Jacob Rees-Mogg Image caption The MP captioned this photo: "We shall have to take our business elsewhere"

The Tory MP for North East Somerset, who recently joined Instagram, has become something of a cult figure on social media, with dozens of Facebook pages devoted to him.

"I am a late convert to social media and it's turned out to be great fun," he told BBC Trending recently.

"We've put up some jolly photographs. You hear a lot about unpleasantness but it's reassuring that there is a lighter touch."