Parties trade blows ahead of debate on election abuse

The scale of intimidation and abuse suffered by candidates during the general election campaign is to be exposed by MPs in a debate later.

The Tories and Labour have accused each other of not doing enough to stop it.

Tory MP Simon Hart blames Jeremy Corbyn support group Momentum for giving "implicit consent" to attacks.

Momentum says this is "baseless" - and Labour has accused the Tories of putting "vitriolic personal attacks" at the heart of their election campaign.

In a letter to Conservative Party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin, Labour chairman Ian Lavery and Cat Smith, shadow minister for voter engagement, say: "Abuse against candidates on social media is completely unacceptable.

"The Conservative Party perpetrated this on an industrial scale by spending millions of pounds to post highly personalised and nasty attack adverts on voters' Facebook timelines without their permission."

They claim Labour "fought a positive, hopeful campaign" and insisted that all its MPs ran campaigns based on its policies rather than personal attacks.

Image copyright PA Image caption Diane Abbott says she has been targeted by racist abuse

MPs on all sides are expected to detail how they have faced racist abuse, anti-Semitism, death threats from supporters of rival parties on social media, as well as physical intimidation and threats, in the hour long debate.

Women and ethnic minority candidates are particularly vulnerable, according to a report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group Against Anti-Semitism, which is calling for tougher discipline by parties.

Labour's shadow home secretary Diane Abbott told BBC Radio 4's Today programme she was regularly targeted by racist abuse and been called a "fat bitch" and a "whore" who "should be hanged".

She rejected claims left-wing activists were the worst offenders when it came to personal attacks, saying: "I know of nothing that suggests that there is more abuse coming from a particular faction of a political party than any other."

'Audacity'

Conservative MP Nas Ghani said: "I am a Conservative, I am a woman, I am Asian and I am Muslim and that makes some people very angry.

"And the fact that I had the audacity to stand for public office causes some people offence."

On Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May asked whether Jeremy Corbyn was doing enough in response to complaints of intimidation, saying she was "surprised at any party leader who's not willing to condemn that".

The Labour leader has repeatedly said personal attacks have no place in the party.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Labour said it had fought a "positive, hopeful campaign"

But Conservative MP Simon Hart, who is leading the Westminster Hall debate on the issue, says the message is not getting through to Mr Corbyn's grassroots supporters, who he claims are responsible for a rise in personal abuse at election time.

"I am accusing elements of Momentum for remaining silent throughout the emergence of this new phenomena," he told Today.

"And the leadership of Momentum, and therefore, the Labour Party, not taking sufficient steps to stamp it out, ie a sort of implied consent."

Momentum dismissed his accusation as "baseless".

"If we are going to tackle the abuse MPs from across the political spectrum face, Simon Hart and other Conservative MPs should stop making baseless accusations for which they offer no proof, and instead think about how we can work together to find a solution," a spokesman for the group said.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper said some of her party's supporters had targeted female Conservative MPs - as well as Labour members - with "vitriolic abuse".

She urged MPs to unite to fight abuse, saying: "If this simply becomes something that falls back into the old party political rows then we won't actually solve anything.

"Every single one of us should stand together against misogyny, against racism".