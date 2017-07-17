Theresa May to warn ministers against leaks

Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May will chair a cabinet meeting on Tuesday

Ministers will be told by Theresa May they should be keeping cabinet discussions private, Number 10 says.

Following several leaks and briefings over the weekend, ministers will be "reminded" of their responsibilities when cabinet meets on Tuesday.

On Sunday Chancellor Philip Hammond suggested colleagues opposed to his approach to Brexit had been briefing against him.

It followed press reports of his cabinet remarks on public sector pay.

Responding to the leaks on Sunday, Mr Hammond refused to comment on newspaper reports that he said public sector workers were "overpaid" and told his colleagues to "focus on the job at hand".

Another minister, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, attacked the "self-indulgence" of those doing the leaking.

Mrs May's spokesman declined to discuss the content of the leaks, but told reporters: "Of course, cabinet must be able to hold discussions of government policy in private and the prime minister will be reminding her colleagues of that at the cabinet meeting tomorrow."