Brexit: Job advert reveals UK trade dispute plans

The government has revealed through a job advert how it plans to tackle unfair trade after Brexit.

A new body called the UK Trade Remedies Organisation will be set up to tackle allegations of unfair competition and investigate complaints.

The online advert for a digital design lead said the organisation needs to be up and running by October 2018 - ahead of the UK's exit in March 2019.

The UK can then enforce its own trade rules - a job currently done by the EU.

"This is a challenging deadline and the Trade Remedies Implementation Team is being formed to ensure this is effectively delivered on time," read the advert.

The organisation will be an "arm's length body" of the Department for International Trade.

The group's implementation team - which the new recruit will join - will be responsible for hiring 130 staff and designing the organisation, including its IT, HR and finance structures.

However, prospective candidates have been warned they will be working in a "changing and uncertain environment", with changes to policy possible as "thinking develops", as legislation moves through parliament, and because of the on-going negotiation with the EU.

"This is a brand new function in the UK and delivering a fully functional and fit-for-purpose organisation by October 2018 is a huge challenge," read the advert.

The job offers a salary of between £48,483 and £56,370.