MPs declare Wimbledon and Glastonbury tickets

Image copyright PA Image caption The prime minister is a Russell and Bromley fan

MPs have enjoyed free activities from Wimbledon to Glastonbury, according to their latest register of interests.

Commons Speaker John Bercow, a tennis fan, received two tickets for the Royal Box at Wimbledon, worth £8,590.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson also got two cheaper Wimbledon tickets while Tories Damian Collins and Nigel Adams declared Glastonbury tickets.

Meanwhile Theresa May registered a discount card from shoe shop Russell & Bromley.

The prime minister, whose love of shoes is well documented, has worn the retailer's shoes to Conservative Party conferences and registered a discount card valid from January 2017 to January 2018 - without details of what it entitled her to.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Several MPs went to Glastonbury - some went free courtesy of complimentary tickets

Among other freebies declared by MPs in the latest update to the register are two tickets for the England v South Africa test match at Lords for Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, while labour's Richard Burden got two tickets for the Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Conservative Mims Davies got a ticket to Royal Ascot while Labour's Stephen Doughty and Tory John Howell got tickets to the Royal International Air Tattoo

Conservative backbencher Philip Davies declared several tickets for horse racing and football events from Royal Ascot and the Coral Eclipse at Sandown to the League One play-offs.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband declared an expected £2,500 payment for hosting Jeremy Vine's BBC Radio 2 show for a week

Conservative backbencher Nadine Dorries declared a £50,000 signing fee for a new book deal - she had previously declared a regular £13,000-per-month payment from her publisher.

MPs are required to declare any financial interest which "others might reasonably consider to influence his or her actions or words as a member of Parliament" within 28 days.