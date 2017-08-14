Big Ben's bongs to fall silent until 2021 for repairs

Image copyright Reuters

Big Ben's famous chimes will fall silent until 2021 next week to allow essential repair works to take place.

The bongs will sound for the final time at midday on Monday before being disconnected to allow the clock and surrounding tower to be restored.

The Great Bell has sounded on the hour for 157 years.

It last fell silent in 2007 and before that, for major refurbishments between 1983 and 1985.

Parliamentary authorities said stopping Big Ben - the commonly used name for the Palace of Westminster's Elizabeth Tower - would protect workers carrying out the repairs.

It will still sound for important events including New Year's Eve and Remembrance Sunday.

The clock's keeper, Steve Jaggs, said Big Ben falling silent was a "significant milestone" in the project to restore the tower.

"This essential programme of works will safeguard the clock on a long term basis, as well as protecting and preserving its home - the Elizabeth Tower," he added.

Big Ben basics

Image copyright PA

Formally known as the Great Bell, it forms part of the Great Clock in the Elizabeth Tower - commonly known as Big Ben

It weighs 13.7 tonnes and stands 96 ft tall

Every hour it strikes an E note, and every 15 minutes four "quarter bells" chime

To stop the chimes, the striking hammers will be locked until 2021

The landmark Elizabeth Tower is said to be the most photographed building in the UK.

Scaffolding is up and work has already started to repair and redecorate the interior, improve health and safety and fire protection systems, and make it more energy efficient.

During the repair work, an electric motor will drive the clock hands until the main mechanism has been restored, so it will continue to tell the time.

However, the faces will need to be temporarily covered while the clock itself is undergoing maintenance.

The wider Parliamentary estate is also in need of repair, and a multi-billion pound programme involving MPs temporarily relocating has been put forward.