Election donations: Tories given most of record £40.1m total

Image copyright PA

Political parties were given a record £40.1m in donations ahead of June's general election - and the Conservatives received more than all their rivals combined.

New figures from the Electoral Commission covering the 11 largest parties show £24.8m was given to the Tories from April to June, more than double Labour's £9.4m.

The Lib Dems were given £4.3m.

The total was £9.4m more than the previous highest quarter on record.

The previous record quarter coincided with the 2015 general election.