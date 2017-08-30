Lord Hague says election result risks 'worse' Brexit deal

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The former Tory leader left frontline politics in 2015

The Conservatives' failure to win the general election outright will mean a "worse" Brexit deal, former Foreign Secretary William Hague has claimed.

Theresa May's loss of her Commons majority had weakened her negotiating hand and the UK would pay a "bigger price" for leaving, he told the BBC.

Lord Hague warned of "big bust-ups" ahead in talks over the UK's exit.

EU bosses have criticised the UK's stance on key issues but Mrs May has said it is the UK making the running.

Speaking during a visit to Japan on Wednesday, the prime minister said it was her government which was "coming forward with the ideas and the clarity about the future", both in terms of its post-Brexit relationship with the EU and its engagement with the rest of the world.

In a BBC interview, she ruled out the UK remaining in the single market after its exit, scheduled for March 2019, and criticised Labour - which has shifted its position by calling for membership of the single market and the customs union to be retained for an unspecified transitional period.

Lord Hague, a former Tory leader who campaigned to remain in the EU during the 2016 referendum, told Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 live Daily the inconclusive election result would have a big impact on the negotiations and the strength of the deal the UK was able to strike.

'Softer deal'

While defending Mrs May's decision to call a snap election, the Tory peer said his party had run a "pretty poor" campaign and the prime minister was now in a "pretty difficult" situation, having to rely on the support of the Democratic Unionists to get Brexit bills and other legislation through Parliament.

"I don't think calling the election was a mistake," he said. "I think the result was a mistake. Collectively, by the people of this country.

"They (the EU) know that the result of the British election weakened the British government's negotiating position. It absolutely did.

"So Britain will get a worse deal as a result of the election. I think there is no question about that. And of course we can't blame the voters for how they vote. The voters have voted to leave the the EU, and then not to have a government in a strong position to negotiate the exit. What could be the result of that?

"It will be a Brexit deal that is softer than it might have been... We'll end up having to pay more. We'll pay a bigger price for leaving, I think, because of the uncertainties of the election result."

EU negotiators have urged the UK to "get serious" as the latest round of talks continues in Brussels while the European Commission president has suggested none of the papers provided by the UK so far, on issues ranging from trade to citizens' rights, are satisfactory.

Lord Hague said he expected the tone of the talks, which began in June, to be acrimonious at times.

"Is it going to be a difficult negotiation? Yes it is… there's going to be big bust-ups. Nobody should think there's some smooth process by which you bring this about."

Mrs May, who is in Tokyo for trade and security talks, said she remained confident a mutually beneficial Brexit deal could be done, with a "smooth changeover" for British businesses, consumers and foreign investors.