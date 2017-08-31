No decisive progress on Brexit - Barnier

Image copyright EPA Image caption David Davis says the UK's intentions are "crystal clear"

Europe's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says there has been "no decisive progress" on key issues in talks with the UK.

He said negotiations were still "quite far" away from being in a position to begin talks on future trade arrangements.

He also said there were issues of "trust" between the two sides.

But UK Brexit Secretary David Davis urged the EU to be "more imaginative and flexible" in its approach.

He said in his opinion there had been "some concrete progress" during the third round of talks in Brussels.

'Impatient, not angry'

During a joint press conference, Mr Barnier acknowledged there had been some "fruitful" discussions on the issues surrounding the relationship between the Republic of Ireland and Ulster, but he struck a pessimistic tone overall.

He also stressed that he was "impatient… I am not angry… I am impatient and determined" about the progress of negotiations.

The UK wants to begin trade talks as soon as possible, but Brussels insists that discussions about the future relationship after Brexit can only begin once "sufficient progress" has been made on the arrangements for withdrawal - including on the so-called "divorce fee".

Mr Barnier said that at the current rate of progress, he was quite far from being able to recommend opening parallel talks on a future trade relationship with the UK.

But Mr Davis told reporters: "This week we have had long and detailed discussions across multiple areas and I think it's fair to say we have seen some concrete progress, and Michel referred to one but there's more than that.

"However, as I said at the start of the week, it's only through flexibility and imagination that we will achieve a deal that works truly for both sides.

"In some areas we have found this from the [European] Commission's side, which I welcome, but there remains some way to go."